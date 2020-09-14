The Sunrise Theater, in Southern Pines, is producing a live radio play version of “A Christmas Carol,” with performances scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29.
The theater is casting six to eight actors who will each portray several characters in true 1940s radio show style. Auditioning actors should be local community members, nonprofessional, men and women of all ages, and no experience is required. Auditions will be held at the Sunrise Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. Appointments are required.
Interested actors should refer to www.sunrisetheater.com for more information and to download an audition application. Applications must be emailed to marybeth@sunrisetheater.com in advance of scheduling a 10-minute audition appointment. At the audition, actors should be prepared to perform a short, memorized monologue, sing a few bars from their favorite holiday song, and do a cold read of an excerpt from the script.
Rehearsals will be a combination of Zoom, outdoor and in theater. They will be Saturday mornings beginning Sept. 26, running through Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Tech rehearsals are the week of the show.
“The Sunrise is optimistic and hoping that the theater will be permitted to reopen by Thanksgiving in time for the performance,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise. “Since the future is unpredictable, the Sunrise will be prepared to pivot and use the outdoor stage for the performances. The Sunrise’s 2019 radio play of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ had a highly successful run last Thanksgiving weekend with sold-out shows.”
For more information or to schedule an audition time, contact the Sunrise at MaryBeth@SunriseTheater.com.
