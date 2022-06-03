The Sunrise Theater continues its tradition of showing classic cinema films in the summer. This year, the classic series runs from June 17 to Aug. 11. All classic movie tickets are $10 with indoor movies beginning at 7 p.m. and outdoor films beginning at sunset.
The series starts with a bang on Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, with two outdoor screenings of “Moulin Rouge!”
This jukebox musical tells the story of Christian, a poor Bohemian poet who comes to Paris and falls in love with Satine, the star courtesan of the vivacious nightclub Moulin Rouge. Unfortunately for Christian, another club patron, The Duke, is also in love with Satine.
“Moulin Rouge!” is sponsored by Eye Candy Gallery and Framing. The runtime is 127 minutes; the film is rated PG-13.
Did you know?: The necklace worn by Nicole Kidman was made of real diamonds and platinum and was the most expensive piece of jewelry ever specifically made for a film. The Stefano Canturi necklace was made with 1,308 diamonds, weighing a total of 134 carats, and was worth an estimated U.S. $1 million.
On Thursday, June 23, the Sunrise presents the 1942 drama “Casablanca,” directed by Michael Curtiz, and starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid.
This classic piece of American cinema takes place in the Moroccan capital city of Casablanca in World War II. Bogart’s Rick Blaine must choose between love and helping a Czech resistance leader continue his fight against the Nazis.
“Casablanca” is sponsored by WhitLauter Jewelers. The runtime is 102 minutes; the film is rated PG.
Did you Know?: During the scene in which the “La Marseillaise” is sung over the German song “Die Wacht am Rhein” (“The Watch on the Rhine”), many of the extras had real tears in their eyes as a large number were actual refugees from Nazi persecution in Germany and elsewhere in Europe and were overcome by the emotions the scene brought out.
Next in the series on Thursday, June 30, catch “The Karate Kid.”
This 1984 classic tells the story of a young man who moves from New Jersey to California. He encounters a group of young men who all belong to the same karate group that surround him and begin to attack. He is saved at the last minute by an elderly man named Mr. Miyagi. Mr. Miyagi agrees to train the boy so he can go up against the evil Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Championship.
“The Karate Kid” is sponsored by Swank Coffee Shoppe and Handmade Market. Tje runtime is 126 minutes; the film is rated PG.
Did you know?: The yellow classic automobile that Daniel polishes in the famous “wax-on/wax-off” training scene, then later offered by Mr. Miyagi as Daniel’s birthday gift, was actually given to Ralph Macchio by the producer. Macchio still owns the car, a 1948 Ford Super De Luxe.
Al indoor Sunrise summer classic movies are Thursdays at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. All outdoor summer classic movies begin at sundown
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
