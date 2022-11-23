The Sunrise Theater and Sandhills Pride are partnering to bring the first live drag and vogue dance performance, "Downtown Divas," to the Sunrise on Saturday, Dec. 3, 7 to 9 p.m., at the theater on North West Broad Street. The event, sponsored by Realty World-The Nikki Bowman Team and Manifest Boutique, is being hosted by drag queen, Naomi Dix, member of Durham’s House of Coxx and features guest performers drag queen, Tatianna Matthews, vogue dancers J and K The Twinz, and our own native Southern Pines vocalist, SunQueen Kelcey.
“Part of our goal at the Sunrise is to be a community resource to all people who live in this area. This show is very much in keeping with that value,” said Kevin Dietzel, executive director of the Sunrise Theater. “We pride ourselves in having the variety of programming that allows something for everyone in town so we can all feel ownership of this shared space.”
“I could not be more proud or excited about this partnership with the Sunrise Theater to bring the art of drag performance back to downtown Southern Pines in a theatrical setting,” said Executive Director of Sandhills PRIDE, Lauren Mathers. “Drag and vogue performances are an amazing art form and an important part of LGBTQ+ history and culture. Historically, and even today, it was in the drag houses where many of the most marginalized members of our community found shelter and family when they were kicked out of their homes for being who they were. We honor those individuals, and their place in our history, when we present drag performances.”
Based out of Durham, Dix is one of the Triangles most dynamic and versatile drag artists. She made her debut as a member of Durham’s House of Coxx in 2014, and has earned the title of Latinx Barbie of the Triangle. She is the host, director and producer of one of North Carolina's largest drag productions at the famous Cat's Cradle Music Hall "Drag Queens are Coming,” as well as other drag performances around the state. Focusing her attention on creating and facilitating, consent-focused spaces, Dix continues to provide support for her community through the art of drag.
Dix will be joined by drag artist and entertainer, Tatianna Matthews, whose drag mother is Stacy Layne Matthews, from the House of Matthews in Wilmington, and a season three contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In addition to hosting drag karaoke, Matthews performs regularly in the Wilmington area and across North Carolina.
J and K The Twinz, a profession performer/choreographer duo residing in Greensboro, was founded in 2016 by Jaleel Cheek, current Carolina Panthers dancer finalist and graduate of dance and performance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Kevante Tatum, newly found TikTok sensation. Sharing a passion for the stage, J and K quickly evolved into a dynamic duo, performing alongside contestants of VHI’s RuPaul’s Drag race and, in the summer of 2020, were inducted into the Haus of Heart by the Over All Haus Mother, MoHeart of Amazon Music, Hulu and VH1. Since then, the two have had opportunities to spread their passion of dance internationally.
Returning to the area for the first time as a professional performer, Southern Pines native SunQueen Kelcey is a vocalist whose musical style is a genre-bending collage of hip-hop, soul, rock, and contemporary R&B – soul-rock. Specializing in blending her original music with top Billboard hit covers, she is the center of a universal sound that aims to unite her listeners over a shared experience as she delivers an energetic and passionate performance.
Showtime is Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40; one drink ticket for a beverage from a limited menu is included in the price of admission. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted.
“While we do not believe that the content of this show will be explicit in nature, out of an abundance of caution, the organizers of the event have chosen to implement an age restriction,” announced the Sunrise in a written statement shared on social media. “As the venue hosts of the event, we have agreed and support this restriction. Therefore, for this event, no one under the age of 18 will be admitted.”
As part of The Sunrise’s security protocols, tickets and ID’s will be checked at the door in addition to its ongoing security and safety measures similar for all performances at The Sunrise.
“The Sunrise Theater’s mission is to entertain, educate and engage our community. Our program choices are curated to represent and appeal to the diverse scope of interests and backgrounds in our community. It is our goal to provide a safe and accepting environment for everyone, no matter their age, religion, political affiliation, economic status, or identity. Diverse events achieve this mission. We understand this means some events will not be for everyone - all shows, concerts, and movies the theater presents will appeal to different audiences. This is why we strive to have a robust schedule with a wide variety of events. Again, we understand not all topics appeal to everyone, however we want all members of our community to see themselves respected and reflected in the theater’s programs, events, and by our staff.”
Tickets are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
