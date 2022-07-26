The Sunrise Theater concludes its classic movie series in August with two amazing films. All classic movie tickets are $10, with indoor movies beginning at 7 p.m. and outdoor films beginning at sunset.
First up in August is the 2001 classic comedy “Legally Blonde” on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a Southern California “it” girl. She’s the president of her sorority, a Hawaiian Tropic bikini model and Miss June in her campus calendar. When she falls for frat boy Warner Huntington III (Mathew Davis), however, she gives up her SoCal lifestyle and applies to Harvard Law School, to follow him and hopefully win him back from a former sweetheart.
“Legally Blonde” is sponsored by Crockett and Oldham Attorneys, PLLC. The film has a running time of 94 minutes; it is rated PG-13.
Did you know? As part of Reese Witherspoon’s contract, she got to keep all of her costumes from the movie.
The classic movie series closes out on Thursday, Aug. 11, with 1979’s “The Muppet Movie.” This movie is, according to Kermit, “approximately” the story of how the Muppets came to be.
Kermit is living a quiet frog’s life in the swamp when he is approached by a big-time Hollywood agent with promises of fame and fortune. Kermit jumps at the chance for his big break and begins an epic cross country trip to Hollywood.
Along the way, Kermit comes across several quirky new friends including comedic Fozzie Bear, beautiful but feisty Miss Piggy, and the Great Gonzo. Kermit also has to keep moving right along and avoid the evil Doc Hopper, who wants to use him as the spokesfrog for his frog leg chain!
“The Muppet Movie” has a running time of 97 minutes; it is rated G.
Did you know? While the film has some legendary puppeteers you may expect with the likes of Frank Oz, “The Muppet Movie” also features puppeteering by famed directors John Landis and Tim Burton.
All indoor Sunrise Summer Classic Movies are Thursdays at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
