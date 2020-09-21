“Inconceivable!” “As you wish.” “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” “Have fun storming the castle!” “Mawwage. Mawwage is what bwings us togethew today.”
One of the most widely quoted movies ever, “The Princess Bride,” will be playing Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26,, at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater. The box office opens at 7 p.m., and the film starts at 7:30 p.m.
The 1987 cult classic wasn’t a box office sensation at first but became a beloved favorite when it was released to video. Fans are so protective that they derailed a remake of the film in 2019. Cary Elwes (Wesley) agreed with fans saying, “There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one."
“Princess Bride” is one of the few cult classics that can be enjoyed by all people, young and old. The film begins with a grandfather visiting his sick grandson and reading him a fairy tale about true love. In the tale, Princess Buttercup — still mourning the death of her beloved farm boy Westley — is set to marry Prince Humperdinck. But after being captured by a gang of thieves, she finds herself being rescued by the mysterious Dread Pirate Roberts. The grandson’s interest is piqued by the fairy tale’s swashbuckling sword fights, deadly games of wit and rodents of unusual size.
The film, directed by Rob Reiner, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant (who made his home in Richmond County), Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Fred Savage and Peter Falk.
Tickets are $10 per person and are only available the night of the show. Seating is limited and is first come first served. Masks are required. Guests are ushered to their assigned circle which can seat up to four people. When seated in the circle, movie goers may remove their masks and enjoy the Sunrise concessions and Southern Pines Brewing Company’s Together We Are Moore draft beer. Custom Sunrise chairs will be available for purchase. Groups larger than four should contact the Sunrise in advance for information on special seating options.
Full concessions will be available including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. No pets, coolers or outside food permitted.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-8501 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.