The 1963 Alfred Hitchcock classic “The Birds” will be scaring audiences at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater this Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 9 and 10. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m.
Based on the 1952 novel “The Birds” is about a small California town that is inexplicably under attack from murderous birds. The horror/thriller stars an ensemble cast of Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy and Suzanne Pleshette.
Most scary movies such as “Jaws,” use music as an emotional guide. Hitchcock preferred using…
Tickets are $10 per person and are only available the night of the show. Seating is limited and is first come first served. Masks are required. Guests are ushered to their assigned circle which can seat up to four people. Groups larger than four should contact the Sunrise in advance for information on special seating options.
When seated in the circle, movie goers may remove their masks and enjoy the Sunrise concessions including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. Custom Sunrise chairs will be available for purchase. No pets, coolers or outside food permitted.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-8501 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.