“Guardians of the Galaxy” and its sequel, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be playing on the Sunrise Square through Labor Day weekend. The original action-packed adventure comedy will be shown Friday and Sunday nights while the sequel will be shown Saturday and Monday nights.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” is a 2014 Marvel film starring Chris Pratt. After being abducted by aliens as a kid, Peter Quill (Pratt) roams the galaxy as the outlaw Star-Lord. When he acquires a mysterious orb, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the fanatical warlord Ronan. Now he must band together with four other criminal misfits in order to defeat Ronan and save the galaxy.
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” is the hit sequel from 2017. The Guardians are now heroes throughout the galaxy. But tensions are high between the team members as they all deal with their own personal issues. Meanwhile, Quill learns that his father is an all-powerful celestial being known as Ego, and he uncovers the truth about his past.
Tickets to each film are $10 per person. Seating is limited and is first come first served. Masks are required. Guests are ushered to their assigned circle, which can seat up to four people. When seated in the circle, movie goers may remove their masks and enjoy the Sunrise concessions and Southern Pines Brewing Company’s Together We Are Moore draft beer. Custom Sunrise chairs will be available for purchase.
Movies will be shown Friday through Monday nights, weather permitting. The box office opens at 7:20 and the show starts at 7:50 p.m. Full concessions will be available including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine, and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. No pets, coolers, or outside food permitted.
Film Trivia
• The soundtrack album “Awesome Mix, Vol. 1” reached number one on the Billboard chart becoming the first film soundtrack ever to do so without any original music. The soundtrack features hits from the ’70s and ’80s, as they are part of the main character’s memories of Earth. It was also nominated for the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack. The sales of Blue Swede's "Hooked on a Feeling" shot up by 700 percent after the release of the film's first trailer, which prominently featured the song.
• The cassette player used by Peter Quill was the Sony Walkman, the first personal cassette player released in 1979. The film generated renewed interest and demand for the Walkman and personal cassette players in general.
• Chris Pratt went on a strict training regimen and diet for six months, and dropped 60 pounds, eventually getting a six-pack for his shirtless scenes.
• Pratt stole his Star-Lord costume from the set, for the sole purpose of having it available so he could show up in costume to visit sick children in the hospital, who might want to meet Star-Lord.
• Vin Diesel recorded his lines in six different languages, including Russian, Mandarin, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French, so that they could use his real voice in the film around the world. In the sequel, he recorded his lines in 16 languages.
• In Vol. 2, Bradley Cooper recorded his lines for Rocket while wearing a motion-capture headpiece in the recording studio, to perfectly synchronize Rocket’s voice and facial expressions. In the first film, Cooper supplied only the voice.
• The character Gamora says she doesn't dance, yet Zoe Saldana — who played Gamora — is in fact a professionally trained ballerina.
• In the first film, Drax’s makeup took three hours to apply and 90 minutes in the sequel. Nebula’s makeup took five hours in the first film and 2.5 hours in the sequel. Karen Gillan — who played Nebula — only had to shave half of her head for the sequel after shaving all of her hair off for the original.
• Seth Green makes a cameo appearance as Howard the Duck in both films.
• Stan Lee makes a cameo appearance as an alien Casanova. Lee was originally going to be featured as one of the Collector’s boxed trophies, giving Groot the middle finger, but Disney executives didn’t like the idea.
• Director James Gunn choreographed and served as the motion-capture model for Groot’s dance during the opening credits sequence of Vol. 2. It took the visual effects team nearly two years to complete the CG rendering for the final scene of the film.
• In the closing credits of the first movie, it says “No raccoons or tree creatures were harmed during the making of this film.”
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. Call (910) 692-8501 or visit www.sunrisetheater.com for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.