The Sunrise Theater continues its classic movie series in July with an all-star lineup. All classic movie tickets are $10 with indoor movies beginning at 7 p.m. and outdoor films beginning at sunset.
The month begins with the comedy adventure film “Charlie’s Angels,” on Thursday, July 7. Titular Charlie’s private investigation firm is hired to find a voice-recognition software that has been stolen. Charlie’s Angels Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore) and Alex (Lucy Liu) are sent to investigate and place a bug in a rival competitor’s software.
The Angels and their boss Bosley (Bill Murray) return to a destroyed home base, as well as Charlie’s life in immediate danger. But how do you protect someone you never met? The 98-minute film is sponsored by Southern Pines Brewing Company and rated PG-13.
On Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, the classics will move to the outdoor amphitheater for 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” In this action-packed adventure movie, Jones (Harrison Ford) comes in the possession of a diary that contains clues and a map with no names to find the mysterious Holy Grail, which was sent from his father, Dr. Henry Jones (Sean Connery), in Italy. Indy soon finds that his father has been kidnapped.
Indiana finds himself in a race against the Nazis to find the grail and save his father. Sponsored by Against the Grain Shoppe, the film runs 127 minutes and is rated PG-13.
Next in the series for Thursday, July 21, is “Sunset Boulevard.” In this dark film-noir tale, aging silent film queen Norma Desmond refuses to accept that her time in the limelight has finished. She lives as a recluse with the deranged beliefs that her stardom is as strong as ever.
After meeting Joe Gillis, a young, hack screenwriter, she hires him to write a screenplay starring her as an effort to set up her comeback in film. The screenwriter believes he can manipulate her, but soon learns the difficulty of such a task. Furthermore, his ambivalence about their relationship, coupled with Norma’s demented unwillingness to let go, leads to some damaging consequences for both parties involved. “Sunset Boulevard” is sponsored by The Pines Times, with a runtime of 110 minutes.
Closing out the month, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” will play Thursday, July 28. This ABBA-filled sequel takes place five years after the events of the first film. Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) is preparing for a grand re-opening of her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) hotel following Donna’s death the year before. Along the way she learns more about her mother’s past and discovers more about her three possible fathers played by Colin Firth, Stellan Skaarsgard and Pierce Brosnan. The film is sponsored by Knicker’s Lingerie. It is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 114 minutes.
All indoor Sunrise Summer Classic Movies are Thursdays at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. All outdoor Summer Classic Movies begin at sundown.
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
