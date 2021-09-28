Once again, Mother Nature got it right: a harvest that comes pre-packaged needs no refrigeration, over-winters, yields ready-to-plant seeds, doubles as décor and, long ago, was sturdy enough to weaponize against invading tribes. This would be winter squash, nicknamed the turtle veg after its hard rind.
When butternuts and acorns — squash, that is — appear on produce counters, summer is over.
And so it has been for 12,000 years, according to seeds found in Ecuadorian caves, 5,000 years ago in North America. In fact, squash was the primary crop of the Wampanoag tribe — the very guests Pilgrims invited to the New World’s first Thanksgiving dinner. Any question about what they brought to share?
North of Massachusetts, the Iroquois developed interdependent plantings known as the three sisters: corn, beans and squash. Corn provided a stalk for the beans to climb while squash vines acted as shade and mulch. Corn and beans could be dried for winter consumption. Winter squash, including pumpkins, grew their own jackets.
All very interesting, but how applicable to the Carolinas, where a temperate climate allowed settlers to grow hardy crops through the winter? Both Tar Heel authors Sheri Castle (”The New Southern Garden Cookbook”) and Marcie Cohen Ferris (“The Edible South”) discovered a strong connection between the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina and cushaw squash, resembling long-necked pears.
Castle writes: “The story is told that mountain farmers favored cushaws because a round pumpkin might roll down the hill and break their necks or, even worse, hurt the mules. The hooked neck of a cushaw would grab hold of something on its way down, and stay put.” Ferris speaks of mirlitons, a small pear-shaped squash native to Louisiana, thus Cajun/Creole cuisine, with a tough but not hard exterior. French Quarter restaurants stuff mirlitons with local seafood. Beyond the edible realm, winter squash present a sociological conundrum. In a world of Sub-Zeros and supermarkets, except for table centerpieces and Halloween decorations this nutritious vegetable languishes, uneaten.
They are difficult (sometimes dangerous) to cut, messy to clean, slow to cook. The 1980s farm-to-table movement originating in California promoted stuffed acorns, delicatas, kabochas, turbans. Spaghetti squash, still a novelty, appealed to dieters.
But their aboriginal flavor shouts autumn.
Definitely, worth the trouble.
