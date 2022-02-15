The causes of stuttering are murky but mention genetics, brain disorders, emotional distress. The effects, however, are crystal clear: withdrawal, isolation, anxiety in childhood and beyond. Yet stuttering, officially dysphemia, did not diminish the success of Pres. Joe Biden, Shaquille O’Neal or King George VI, whose unconventional treatment was explored in “The King’s Speech,” winner of four Oscars including best picture, in 2011.
Stephen Gourley has not seen the film. “I can be on board with the message and the therapy but I’m not prepared to watch somebody else stutter,” he says.
Approximately one in 20 children stutters. Gourley cannot remember a time he did not. Yet like Biden, O’Neal and Queen Elizabeth II’s father he is better known for his achievements: Degrees from the University of North Texas and N.C. School of the Arts, recipient of honors and awards, presently Music Director at The Village Chapel and organist par excellence. His recitals on the Fisk organ at Emmanuel Episcopal Church have been described as “spine tingling.”
Gourley’s achievements also include efforts to mitigate the emotional and social effects stuttering can have on children and teens. Musician turns mentor when, on Feb. 21, he introduces “My Beautiful Stutter,” a documentary film about Camp SAY (Stuttering Association for the Young) which will be shown at Sandhills Community College.
In 2015 and 2019 Gourley attended the two-week sleep-away camp in New York State as a bunk counselor. Its purpose is neither treatment, per se, nor cure; rather acceptance, confidence-building, establishing friendships and, most important, fun.
The sometimes heartbreaking yet affirming film, winner of a dozen awards, was produced by actor/activist Paul Rudd, “Law&Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and others.
Rudd became interested when he played a stutterer in “Three Days of Rain,” a Broadway play also starring Julia Roberts.
Gourley grew up in Goldsboro, son of two musicians. Neither his parents nor his sister stutter. Besides stuttering, he displayed attention deficit disorder (ADD) for which Ritalin and Adderal were prescribed, as well as speech therapy. He also tried the SpeechEasy device similar to a hearing aid which delays auditory feedback.
“For me it did more harm than good,” Gourley says.
He remembers being called on in class as “challenging.”
“The older I got I was always self-conscious…it’s hard breaking the ice in social situations.” Ordering food in a restaurant where people did not know him was especially difficult. “People I met for the first time thought (my stuttering) was a joke. I became more of a person who has close friends as opposed to a load of acquaintances.”
Gourley admits to withdrawal as a teenager. “I pre-judged people on the way they might react to stuttering.” In college he found friends. “They took me out of the shell I was in.”
Gourley’s father is a church organist; his mother and sister sing. They all play the piano. Music was his logical career, one where he excelled, one where stuttering did not compromise his work.
“You don’t stutter when you sing,” Gourley learned, since singing and speaking utilize different sides of the brain. “Music gave me comfort, even now. I’m interested in music across various mediums --- choral, rock, pop, jazz, theater.”
Gourley has not married. He remains close to his parents. He returned to Goldsboro in 2013. The next year a Village Chapel choir member reached out to him when they needed a substitute organist. This led to his position as director of all aspects of church music at the chapel. He also teaches organ although “It’s more challenging for me to teach for an hour.”
Rev. Ashley Smith, pastor at the Village Chapel, calls Gourley’s affiliation with the interdenominational church “ordained by God.” During a fellowship event Gourley cleared the air by talking to participants and answering questions about his stuttering. “After attending camp (SAY) Stephen seemed to come into his own,” Smith says.
Gourley sets aside two weeks at the end of July for SAY camp, where no child is turned away for financial hardship. The camp, accredited by the American Camp Association, has a staff of 60 to 80, serving 160 campers ages 8-18. After last year’s virtual version, camp will return to its lovely lakefront site. Most staff members wear at least two hats; Gourley’s second, no surprise, relates to music in some form, perhaps musical theater.
“At camp, everybody has a chance to find and showcase their talent,” Gourley says “People who stutter have mass feelings of isolation. This is a chance for them to be around other people who stutter. The goal is to offer a sense of support and a sense of community and work to build confidence.”
The documentary is recommended for general audiences, friends and families of stutterers, therapists and educators. Gourley –basketball tall and visibly confident --- will introduce the documentary, which follows several campers through the experience.
He may or may not stutter during the introduction.
Either way, that’s OK.
