Allison Stalberg Siebens, a local coordinator for Foreign Links Around the Globe, is looking for host families in North Carolina to host foreign exchange high school students for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
“I was fortunate enough to study abroad so much in my youth,” says Siebens. “I saw so much of the world, and it made me who I am today. Now I want to pay it forward, and bring the world to North Carolina.”
Foreign Links Around the Globe students come to the USA from more than 51 foreign countries. They attend high school from one to two schools semester while in the care of a local host family.
The organization is small by design, allowing local coordinators like Siebens to work closely with host families and students to make sure all are getting the intercultural experience they want.
All students that come are required to speak English, and host families are expected to provide a bed and three meals a day. All students are COVID tested before arrival.
Any North Carolina families who are interested can apply to be a host family at flag-intl.org.
