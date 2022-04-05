The Sunrise will be screening a series of Studio Ghibli animated films from famed director Hayao Miyazaki on Thursdays in April. The series will include “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” and “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
Before each screening there will be a short presentation to give some context into the importance of these films and a trivia contest where winners will be selected from the audience. Series sponsors include Sandhills Community College, Alyson, Will, and Susan Grine, Susa Sushi and Create Studio.
The series acts as a launching point for a larger set of programming that will take place both in the Sunrise main auditorium and the Loft space above the theater. This program, that will be known as Film School, will feature everything from mainstream releases like the Studio Ghibli films, to Kurosawa, to even more obscure titles from French New Wave. It seeks to give the viewer information and context about how these films were the inspiration and building blocks for many of the things we see in modern cinema.
Starting the series on Thursday, April 7, is “My Neighbor Totoro.” This 1988 film centers on two young girls who are moving into an old house in the country to be nearer to their mother who is recovering from an illness at the hospital. In their exploration of their new environment, they find a variety of spirits including sentient dust mites, a cat who is also a bus and, of course, a large fluffy forest creature named Totoro. Runtime 86 minutes. This film is sponsored by Sandhills Community College.
The series continues with 1989 film, “Kiki’s Delivery Service” on Thursday, April 14. This film, which centers on 13-year-old Kiki, is a coming of age tale that is about confidence and self-reliance. Young witch Kiki, according to her village’s tradition, is spending a year in the city on her own. She sets up a delivery service flying around on her broom. She must overcome self-doubt when her confidence wavers and causes her powers to wane. Runtime 102 minutes. This film is sponsored by Alyson, Will and Susan Grine.
On Thursday, April 21, there will be a screening of “Spirited Away,” which was first released in 2001. This is probably the most recognizable title of the series to American viewers. This film, which was a critical success in the United States, features 10-year-old protagonist Chihiro. Chihiro and her family stumble upon a deserted amusement park. Unbeknownst to them, they have found themselves in the spirit realm at a resort for spirits tired of the earthly realm. Chihiro’s parents are turned into pigs, and she must work in the resort to free her and her parents. Runtime 125 minutes. This film is sponsored by Susa Sushi.
The series concludes on Thursday, April 28, with 2004’s “Howl’s Moving Castle.” Timely in its anti-war message, “Howl’s Moving Castle” follows Sophie, who is a hat maker and the eldest sister of three siblings in a fictional kingdom where magic and technology coexist. Sophie meets the wizard Howl and gets caught up his mission to stop the looming war with a neighboring kingdom. The Witch of the Waste is unhappy with Sophie’s new relationship with Howl and ages her into a 90-year-old woman. Howl and Sophie must now work together to break the curse. Runtime 119 minutes. This film is sponsored by Create Studio.
Showings of the Studio Ghibli Animated Films Series are Thursdays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad Street, in downtown Southern Pines, is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
