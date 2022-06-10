Nancy H. Eaton presented her piano students in a recital on Sunday, May 22 at the Carthage United Methodist Church.
Following the program several students received special recognition. Allie Wicker was the recipient (for the second year in a row) of a Barnes-Travis Scholarship given by the Arts Council of Moore County; three students — Laura Caviness, Jared Kline and Riley Wicker (who is also a senior this year) — for having taken piano for 10 or more years; Maggie Bowman for winning a North Carolina Alpha Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship Mary Ruth Heil Excellence in Action Award of $500 and a State Employees Credit Union Scholarship for $500, which she will use to attend Cannon Music Camp at Appalachian State University this summer along with Laura Caviness; Virginia Upton for winning third place in a talent contest with her home-school group; and 11 students — Maggie Bowman, Katherine Hardin, Sophia Kline, Mikayla Riley, Raegan Ruemmler, Lauren Stroder, Silas Stromko, Lila and Virginia Upton, Olivia Wesner and Allie Wicker--for having taken piano for five or more years.
Other students performing include Audrey Harris, Dawn Kline, Alex Ruemmler, Abigail and William Schupp, and Sophia Upton.
The Kline family, who has taken virtually for over two years, received an “Extra Effort” award for making a nine-hour trip from Ft. Knox, Kentucky, to perform in the recital.
Additional students who did not perform are as follows: Katie Chisholm, Becky Fry, and Barbara Leoncini.
Each student received some fun sheet music to enjoy over the summer and a certificate.
