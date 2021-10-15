Susanna Slusser, of Pinehurst, 10, received honorable mention in the May 2021 Cricket League art competition. Susanna is the daughter of Tim and Sarah Slusser, of Pinehurst.
She is homeschooled. “She enjoys drawing,” says her mother.
For this contest, each entrant was asked to submit original artwork of a travel adventure. Susanna’s name appears in the Cricket League section of the October 2021 Cricket magazine, and her art is posted at cricketmagkids.com/contests. Cricket features the best short stories, poems, and articles by the world’s finest children’s authors and is illustrated by the best artists from here and abroad.
In each issue, award-winning Cricket sponsors a different and unique writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries pouring in each time from enthusiastic Cricket readers all over the world. Winners receive recognition and a certificate, and the best entries are published in the magazine and on its website for children — www.cricketmagkids.com/contests.
