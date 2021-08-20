Kangai (sounds like kang chee) Hong, better known to Moore County friends as “Newnew,” recently competed in the 2021 Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition for Young Artists, winning an honorable mention in the intermediate A2 group.
Newnew says that she was both excited and nervous during the competition, which was done remotely.
“I did three pieces for each video,” she says.
Her uncle, Stuart Schulte, adds that they had to use a special app.
“It allowed three tries for each piece,” he says. “You couldn’t keep doing it over, for example, if the dog barked.”
“We went over to Sandhills to my teacher’s studio where it was quiet,” says Newnew.
The O’Neal School student was first taught piano at the age of 5 by her mother, Sandy Chen.
“Newnew came to the U.S. with her mother when she was 4 to see Disney World and visit her aunt, Hong,” says Schulte. “She decided at a very young age that she wanted to study here and live with us while in school.”
According to Schulte, the Episcopal Day School, which was under the direction of Tom Brereton and Jill Connett at the time, made special arrangements to have her as their first F-1 foreign student in 2017 as a third-grader.
“She arrived speaking little English, but was fluent by fourth grade,” he says.
Born July 15, 2009, in Zhuhai, China, she is also the daughter of Henry Hong.
Newnew took some lessons from Marylee Schulte, her aunt’s mother-in-law, and Jeanne Dennis during a second visit to the U.S. in 2015, and some in China before returning here in 2017.
“In the fall of 2017, she began taking piano lessons from Dr. Homer Ferguson, Emmanuel Episcopal’s church musical director,” says Schulte. “She continued under his direction until the summer of 2019.”
Newnew is currently studying under Dr. Kristina Henckel. In 2020, she achieved Rank 8 in piano practical and theoretical exams by the Royal Conservatory of Music (Canada). The highest rank is 10.
Among others, she was a participant in the 2020 annual Weymouth Young Musician’s Festival, taking first place in her age group and winning the most outstanding musician award. She also received a 2021 Arts Council of Moore County scholarship.
“I practice three hours on weekdays in the summer, most of the time,” Newnew says. “When I’m in school, it’s usually two hours.”
Newnew isn’t just interested in music. Her favorite subject in school is art. She loves to read and counts Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” books among her favorites.
She also likes computer games, Legos, ping-pong and watching movies as well as doing outdoor activities.
“She talks to her parents every weekend on WeChat,” says Schulte. “She also studied Chinese with her aunt Hong every day during summer.”
Newnew, an only child, says that she hasn’t definitely decided on her career plans as of yet.
“I plan to continue my music,” she says, “and will probably make a career of something to do with art and music.”
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
