The League of Women Voters of Moore County is hosting a 1920s-themed garden party Saturday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, in Southern Pines. This is the finale of the Leagues’ centennial celebration commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the founding of the League of Women Voters.

The event will feature live jazz by the Quarter Moon Jazz Quartet, catered heavy appetizers, and beverages, with a cash bar. Tickets are $40 per person and will include a free glass of champagne to toast 101 years of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the founding of the League of Women Voters and these six Moore County strong women.

Gretchen Arnoczy, M.D. is a physician specializing in infections diseases at FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Arnoczy has been a local resource for COVID-19 related questions and helped lead many pandemic initiatives with the FirstHealth Carolinas system.

Glenda Clendenin, recently retired as director of the Moore County Board of Elections after serving in that position for 35 years.

Catherine Graham served as Moore County Clerk of Superior Court, an elected position, for 15 years. Graham was elected to the Moore County Board of Commissioners in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

Teresa Hanf serves as the charge nurse for the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic in Southern Pines. She is the primary nurse working with the physician assistant to coordinate all patient needs.

Elizabeth Mangrum served as a member of the Moore County Board of Elections and was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to serve as chairman of the board in her second term.

Jessica Wells serves as the family advocate at the Moore County Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization that supports families dealing with child abuse.

Contact Mary Lou Bernett for tickets or more information: maryloubernett@gmail.com or (910) 692-8839.

