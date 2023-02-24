“With bows flying and notes swirling, this quartet has a bright future ahead,” according to the Ponca City News. And, the future is leading the award-winning Balourdet Quartet to Southern Pines for the final concert in the 2022-23 season of the Classical Concert Series, presented by the Arts Council of Moore County.
On Monday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m., the Balourdet Quartet will present a concert at the Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. This concert is sponsored by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, Scott Kittrell and Parsec Financial, and Philip Bailey and Charles Schwab.
Based in Boston, the Balourdet Quartet consists of Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis on violin, Benjamin Zannoni on viola, and Russell Houston on cello. The group is currently in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program.
The quartet received the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Competition, as well as prizes in the Banff, Paolo Borciani, and Carl Nielsen competitions. They were also awarded the Gold Medal at the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2021 Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.
The quartet was formed in 2018 at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and took its name from Antoine Balourdet, chef extraordinaire at the Hotel St. Bernard and beloved member of the Taos School of Music community.
Their program for this concert will include Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade,” Felix Mendelssohn’s “String Quartet No. 4 in E minor, Op. 44, No. 2” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130.”
Concert tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the Arts Council Galleries, at the Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-2787.
