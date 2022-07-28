When Hollywood legend Barbra Streisand built a shopping mall in her Malibu basement, underemployed actor Alex More landed the ultimate mall job.
That’s the premise of the comic fantasy “Buyer and Cellar,” the hit off-Broadway play receiving its Sandhills area premiere as the second production in Judson Theatre Company’s Summer Theatre Festival. Opening Aug. 5 at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s new McPherson Theater black box space, the show runs for six performances through Aug. 14. The first show in the festival, “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” sold out its entire run.
Judson co-founder and executive producer Morgan Sills directs the production.
“It’s a comedy built around struggle, particularly creative and personal struggles that everyone has, in some form,” says Sills. “It’s an insightful and hilarious mediation on celebrity culture and materialism too.”
New York actor and Judson veteran James Cella stars in “Buyer and Cellar.”
“It’s always been a dream show for me,” he says. “When I first saw it, I saw myself in the lead character of Alex — more than I’ve ever seen myself represented on stage before in my life. Alex is an actor who is down on his luck in Los Angeles. He’s trying to find himself, both in his career and his personal life. The play is about self-discovery, and about standing up for yourself, your values, and what you believe in.”
Though the shopping mall in the basement of Streisand’s Malibu estate is real, as documented in her bestselling coffee table book “A Passion for Design,” the character of Alex and the plot of what would happen if someone were hired to work in the mall is the fantasy of playwright Jonathan Tolins of TV’s “The Good Wife” and “Schmigadoon!” “Buyer and Cellar” debuted in New York in 2013, headlined by “Ugly Betty” star Michael Urie. It won off-Broadway’s prestigious Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Solo Show, and closed after 458 performances, having run over a year.
Solo plays, admits Cella, are a particular challenge.
“My process in working on this play was first learning the lines,” he says. “Sometimes you show up at rehearsal not off-book, but for this it was crucial to show up completely knowing [the play] so we could discover who those characters were.”
There was also the daunting task of immersing himself in the body of work of the EGOT winner.
“I loved her and admired her and had seen [the 1968 film of] ‘Funny Girl’ as a child, and was mesmerized,” Cella says. “But beyond that, I only knew her popular standards. Coming out of [working on] this play, I have a completely different understanding and appreciation for who she is personally and what she represents in the entertainment industry.”
Cella’s face is familiar to Judson patrons, who may remember him from “Witness for the Prosecution” and “Twelve Angry Men.”
“A trip back to JTC means reconnecting with the beautiful town of Pinehurst, with BPAC, and reconnecting with [Artistic Director] Daniel Haley and Morgan, who have done such a lovely job making the theater company an integral part of the community,” says Cella.
The final production of JTC’s summer festival is Jonathan Larson’s musical “tick, tick…BOOM!,” set for Aug. 19-28.
As in “Buyer and Cellar,” actor Cella has the last word.
“Fun. The audience is going to have fun. They’re going to laugh a lot.”
“Buyer and Cellar” runs Aug. 5-14. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. in the McPherson Theatre at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) on the campus of Sandhills Community College (3395 Airport Road., Pinehurst). Tickets are available at JudsonTheatre.com and TicketMeSandhills.com. For more info, email JudsonTheatre@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.