Give yourself, a friend, mother, daughter or granddaughter the present of celebrating spring at the Weymouth Center Strawberry Festival. This May 15 event is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and add a blush to your cheek as you enjoy the luncheon, strawberry mimosas, baking contest, auction, arts and crafts, fashion show and live music, all topped off by fresh strawberry shortcake parfait. You’re even encouraged to wear your favorite spring hat or fascinator to top off the fun — and prizes for the best.
This most festive spring party begins at 10 a.m. and features several new events, including a baking contest with outside judges awarding prizes of $500, $300 and $100 to the winners. All the dishes will then be auctioned.
Talbots is presenting the fashion show with an added “playtime” when attendees will have fun dressing up a manikin. Local vendors are providing arts and crafts for purchase, and April Carpenter and the Carolina Junior Orchestra are the musical entertainment.
“We hope many will consider the event a perfect Mother’s Day gift,” says board member and co-chair of the Strawberry Festival, Glenda Kirby.
Presented by the Women of Weymouth, the public is invited to enjoy the bounty of spring while supporting the 26-acre historic property, which is open to the community as a park from dawn till dusk. A beautifully decorated oversized tent will shelter attendees from sun or showers. This year’s co-chairs are Glenda Kirby, Kathy Newcomb and Mary Hilgenberg with assistance from Talbots.
Reserve your Strawberry Festival tickets by May 6 at weymouthcenter.org. Tickets are $30 members and $35 nonmembers.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities isw located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.