The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsor Judy Allen announced the Campbell House Galleries January exhibit, Stitches and Strokes, featuring paintings and fiber art by Suzy Morgan. A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled Friday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Covid restrictions as required.
Morgan’s introduction to the art world began at the age of eight. Her uncle was a famous commercial artist in New York City. While vacationing in his home and being told by her aunt not to go into his studio. She, of course, did and got caught. While in the studio she was mesmerized and in awe of his work. She wondered how people could do that with brushes and blobs of paint. More importantly, Morgan said she sensed that she could do that and would do that, if only someone would allow her to do so. Her uncle sent a package to her filled with all the painting and drawing material she could possibly use.
Morgan has worked with architects, engineers, advertisers, graphic artists and printers, continuing to learn and to strengthen her skills over the years. Her life has been a diverse series of experiences that ultimately led her to the Sandhills. While she has designed houses for more than 30 years, painting is her real passion.
“Other than a few short months answering a telephone, I have spent my entire working life manipulating color, paper, canvas, pencils, paint, ink, dirt, clay, glass and items I call ‘art tools.’ And now I have added fabric and my sewing machine,” Morgan said. “A really favorite adage has always been…’the right tool for the job.’ No matter the tool, I’m most fascinated by color, even when it’s black and white, and seeing what I can do with it. I do believe there is nothing new under the sun, all just keep changing shape and form. I never knew that manipulating fabric could be so addicting, and be oh so, so much fun.”
Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The exhibit is free and open to the public and will be on display from January 7 to February 18, 2022. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekend hours are Saturday, January 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.
