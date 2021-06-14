Not all art is created in Left Bank studios or SoHo lofts. Not all sculpture is chiseled from marble or cast in bronze. Architecture needn’t be live in.
Some arises from a hot, humid grassy plot where volunteers directed by Patrick Dougherty bend and trim saplings into shapes resembling teepees, silos, beehives, minarets, tipsy wine bottles, tunnels, animals, even ghostly masks channeling the groupings at Stonehenge and Easter Island. This “environmental art” mounted at 300 locations worldwide is underway at Sandhills Community College Horticultural Gardens. Once completed, the structures should withstand the elements for several years before collapsing into heaps which, on a Scottish moor, might become a bonfire, here more likely thrown into a lake for a fish habitat or carted deep into the woods. Because unlike the pharaohs, Dougherty doesn’t desire permanence. Instead, he translates imagination and perception into tangibility, then moves on, feeling more satisfaction than sadness.
“They had a good run,” he says, of deceased installations. “I get pleasure out of each one. We broke down barriers, made friends for the arts. I learned about cultures, how there’s a lot of commonality among people.”
However, when Dougherty arrives at a location with a load of sticks, “People don’t know if you’re a celebrity or the yard guy.”
…
Actually, he is a doctor’s son — tall, tanned and fit into his 70s — who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill then studied hospital administration before succumbing to the muse.
The SCC installation, “What Goes Around, Comes Around,” scheduled for completion and ready for viewing by June 22 is, as the title suggests, a homecoming for Dougherty, who lived in Southern Pines as a boy and now returns to a stylized log cabin in Chapel Hill after completing commissions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
“I still drive by the house on Grove Road …” he says, wistfully.
Besides raw material, the element that sets Dougherty’s stick art apart is volunteers inspired by but untrained in the arts; people of all ages willing to brave the elements to participate in his vision.
Word went out in late April through SCC and The Pilot: four-person teams were needed for morning and afternoon shifts, weekends included, for about three weeks. No experience was required for men and women over 18, just “enthusiasm, physical stamina and the ability to follow directions.” Applicants were interviewed and background-checked. Most were already gardeners.
Their tasks would include weaving willow saplings trucked in from Canada (tab: $10,000) around wooden frames installed by Dougherty and his son and assistant Sam. No metal is used; all materials are organic. When complete, the installation — total price: $50,000, most covered by donations — will represent outlines of a kousa dogwood blossom.
Now, with the job almost complete, these volunteers are tanned and dusty, scratched and sweaty, but smiling. Without these voices and more, Dougherty’s phantasmagorical figures might still be a pile of sticks.
Carla Butler, who works one shift a week, is notable for her role in returning Dougherty to Southern Pines. Her husband, Alan, is president of Sandhills Horticultural Society.
“We had seen Patrick’s work different places, including Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Charleston. I though Patrick might consider doing something here,” Carla says. Alan called. The Butlers visited Dougherty’s home in Chapel Hill in 2019, where arrangements were initiated, then delayed by COVID-19.
Carla wanted to be part of the action.
“We are groundskeepers, have done some pruning but this was different — a special joy, both mental and physical,” she says. “Threading the saplings was hard work that took some practice.”
Lou Reynolds, a petite Southern Pines grandmother dressed in overalls, says her training took about five minutes.
“You don’t notice the heat when you’re having fun – it’s such an organic experience,” she says.
Weaving and trimming the still green and pliant “sticks” tested her strength. Now she deems the structure “magnificent.”
Melissa Hunt, a landscaping student and mother of four, enjoys the change of pace, and is more than willing to work gratis for the experience of an art installation.
“It’s easy, really, and (Dougherty) is a good teacher,” she says. But after a 4-hour morning shift, she goes home and jumps into a bath.
Jack Ocampo also studies landscaping at SCC. He volunteers three days a week. “This is good experience because it’s more about art than landscaping.”
Levi McDonald, another SCC student, was excited to try something new: “It’s nice to explore, to use your skills on something this scale.” In Dougherty he sees “A special person, with a passion.” McDonald appreciates the camaraderie: “We didn’t know each other when we started. Now we’re like a big family.”
Nordell Foland, also experienced in landscaping, enjoyed the creativity: “When it’s over, I will feel that I’ve accomplished something” other than mowing and pruning.
The art component excites Melissa Hall. “We need more art, to be outdoors and create, to get into the zen of twisting branches,” she says. “It’s meditative, makes me feel relaxed.”
Summer Golden is a military wife who has been homeschooling kids for a year. She needed this change, this challenge outside the house.
“I love to garden,” she says. “I went to art school but no art for nine years. This is a fantastic opportunity; after just three days, when I left I didn’t want to stop.”
Now, her small son is collecting sticks. A mini-sculpture, perhaps?
Dr. Roger Waddell, a retired physician and home gardener, has followed Dougherty’s work and is thrilled to be part of it. “Yes, it’s hot sometimes and a bit tedious but so much fun to see (the sculpture) change and take shape,” Waddell says.
Deb Castle, a master gardener and self-proclaimed professional volunteer shows up every Friday morning. “I can take the physical work,” she says, then admits “I’ve got two Aleves and an allergy pill in me.”
Alisa Sorenson, a nurse, landscapes for her husband, a general contractor. She answered the ad for volunteers, not knowing what to expect. “I had seen a documentary (about Dougherty), thought the opportunity was amazing. I mean, who gets to do this kind of stuff?”
Other volunteers spoke of the Zen, the meditative value associated with twisting branches into al fresco art.
Heading up the three-week endeavor onsite is Jim Westmen, director of the SCC Horticultural Gardens and professor of landscape gardening. He will also supervise upkeep, should it be needed, since viewers are invited to walk through the sculpture and touch the woven branches as they fade from green to brown. Westmen calls the experience of working with Dougherty “Cosmic … seeing one of his sculptures is one thing, being part of it is altogether another experience.”
Dougherty, famously articulate and humorous when explaining the creative process, wants his sculptures to be “provocative, relevant and informative.”
As such, they have attracted worldwide media coverage including The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, PBS and “CBS Sunday Morning.” His book, “Stickwork,” published by Princeton Architectural Press, is available at The Country Bookshop.
Not bad for a boy from the sticks.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
