Stevie Nicks, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary Grammy winning recording singer/songwriter supreme, will debut “Stevie Nicks — 24 Karat Gold, The Concert” at the Sunrise Theater. The film will be playing at the outdoor venue at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 25. The Oct. 21 event is already sold out, but tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 25 showing at SunriseTheater.com.
Stevie Nicks’ legendary career has spanned more than four decades, creating legions of fans across the generations. With this film, Nicks, long considered one of the most iconic live performers, provides music fans with a virtual front row seat to the magic she brings to the stage in concert.
The film features a set list of fan-favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide” and more, as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.
The film also reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history which to this day remain part of the soundtrack to the lives of generations of music lovers.
“The ’24 Karat Gold Tour’ was my all-time favorite tour,” says Nicks. “I not only got to sing my songs, but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – ’24 Karat Gold.’”
Tickets are $15 each and are sold in packs of four. Each group of four selects a circle on the Sunrise Square where they may remove their masks to enjoy the concert film. (NOTE: groups larger than four may contact the Sunrise for possible alternative seating options)
Seating areas are general admission and ticket holders will select their circle upon arrival beginning at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required at all times except when in seating area/circle. Chairs and/or blankets are recommended. Sunrise Chairs are also available for purchase. No pets, coolers or outside food or drink permitted. Full concessions, including alcoholic beverages are available with proper ID.
“Please refer to the Sunrise Theater website for recommendations and rules for watching an outdoor film at the Sunrise,” says a spokesman.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.