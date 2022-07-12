Potters and studios in the Seagrove area are hosting a number of events in July, from kiln openings and demonstrations, to hands-on experiences in clay.
The Seagrove Potters Association represents a diverse community of 80 potters living and working in the area. Enjoy a self-guided driving tour by picking up a printed map at your first stop or you may download one before you go at discoverseagrove.com.
Hand Building Small Vessels
The Triangle Studio houses multiple artists and each of their work is available in the gallery. On Saturday, July 16, Erin Ellis will be hand building small vessels and there is enough clay to go around if you want to try your hand at making a small pot. Come out and watch this demonstration that is free and open to the public. Triangle Studio’s gallery is located at 1140 N.C. 705, in Seagrove. For information, visit thetrianglestudio.com.
Face Jug Class
Crystal King Pottery is hosting “make your own face jug and face mug” classes Saturdays in July. Each class is planned with pre-turned pieces with step-by-step instruction on how to add features to make your own piece. Sessions are $55; space is limited. Crystal King represents 10 generations of handed-down folk tradition in the Seagrove area. Her studio is located at 2475 N.C. 705, in Seagrove. For information, visit crystalkingpottery.studio.
Retro Green Firing
Eck McCandless Pottery is celebrating its 11th anniversary on Saturday, July 16, with a special limited edition color firing in retro green, Agateware turning and carving demonstrations.
Eck McCandless Pottery is located at 6077 N.C. 200, in Seagrove. For information, visit eckmccanlesspottery.com.
Hands-on Project
Thomas Pottery will host a hands-on class to make an oval bowl on Saturday, July 16, 1-2:30 p.m. The cost is $40 to participate. Learn how to assemble and decorate using stamps and texture tools. The finished bowl will be finished in the glaze you select. Class size is limited. Thomas Pottery is located at 1295 N.C. 705, in Seagrove. To reserve your seat, call (336) 879-4145 or email scottandbobbie@thomaspottery.com.
Demonstration Event
Pottery by Frank Neef will host studio tours and demonstrations of the many steps it takes to from clay to a finished product on Saturdays, July 16, July 23, and July 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The retail store will be open for sales and refreshments each Saturday. Pottery by Frank Neef is located at 258 E. Main St., in Seagrove. For information, call (336) 872-4013 or email potterybyfrank@hotmail.com.
Anniversary Open Studio
Michele Hastings and Jeff Brown Pottery moved their pottery studio 12 years ago from New Hampshire to Seagrove. On Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they will celebrate their anniversary with an open studio and tent sale, Drop by to see pottery making demonstrations. Michele Hastings and Jeff Brown Pottery is located at 505 E. Main St., in Seagrove. For information, visit gypsypotters.net.
Kiln Opening
Matthew Kelly Pottery will hold a kiln opening from wood firing No. 8 on Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a tour of the studio and workspace, and kilns as Kelly explains the process of how his pieces are made. Matthew Kelly Pottery is located at 4818 Seagrove Plank Road, in Asheboro. For information, visit matthewkellypottery.com.
