One of the defining moments that a young actor had “made it “ in New York City was to be allowed to run a tab at the restaurant that, even more than Sardi’s, was by the 1970s, a home from home, a club of sorts to actors: Joe Allen.
Joe Allen made the extremely wise move of purchasing the building a long time before West 46th St. was restaurant row and eventually housed three restaurants in it. If you have been a devotee of theater and have gone to Broadway shows and even some Off Broadway shows nearer to Broadway, chances are you may have booked a table at Joe Allen. Or Orso or Bar Centrale.
When I was starting out and had just signed with one of NYC’s best commercial agents, Tex Beha, she took me to Joe Allen to have lunch. I was a girl from a small town in Maryland, having gone to college at the North Carolina School of The Arts in Winston-Salem back in the late ’60s, which was not the hub of sophistication that you will find there today.
The hay seed was probably still showing in my hair at that lunch and when the bill came she just signed for it. She signed the bill! And that was that. I had never seen such a thing outside of the movies!
She said that Joe decided who could and couldn’t have a tab … and it didn’t necessarily mean you had to be a star, but you had to be known enough to be considered a good financial risk. Although I am told that there were times when tabs ran longer when someone was in a tough spot or maybe a meal was comped, you didn’t want to run afoul of Joe’s billing.
I never really knew Joe. He was often seated at the bar just watching how things were going. He never glad handed and did the rounds of the tables; that was left to his wonderful staff of front managers and the often charming and hilarious and always competent wait-staff. Joe could be found sometimes at a table with folks he was close to like Chita Rivera, producers, just regular actors that he got to know. But one didn’t just swarm Joe.
There came the great day when I was approved for a tab, it felt like winning a Tony because it felt like I was taken up a notch in “the biz” and would never have to worry about having cash on me again. Oh when the monthly bill came I would pay it faster than you can say menu because the one thing I NEVER wanted to do was not be in good standing at Joe’s.
When you are in a show on Broadway, the time between the curtain coming down on the matinee and the curtain going up on the evening show is shorter than you think, so we relied on Joe’s and other places to let us book a table, get us in and out in the hopes of a nap before we hit the boards all over again.
Getting a bus or even a subway home, making a meal and getting a nap and traveling back was a whole lot more exhausting than just going to Joe’s for dinner. Being focused and rested is what makes the evening show fresh. Without that you can be dragging through and that is not what the audience wants as the curtain goes up at 8 o’clock.
The restaurant must have signaled that performers were ordering, because I never wondered where our food was no matter how busy they were. I am guessing they leapfrogged our meal over other patrons, and boy did we appreciate it. We got to have some hilarious down time, well treated and well fed and get our nap.
Joe’s was also a place people celebrated getting engaged, celebrated getting divorced, celebrated births and adoptions and gathered to mourn the loss of friends.
Joe Allen, even before the West Bank Cafe, which serves very much the same function on 42nd and Ninth Avenue, became and will remain I hope, a club house, a touchstone for actors. A place that loved who were are and what we do. And let us run a tab.
Here’s to Joe Allen who was a brilliant entrepreneur and a friend of many of us who hardly knew him. God bless his generous soul and the faith he had in our staying in the black in his books.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
