North Carolina Humanities and Working Films have collaborated on an exclusive version of “Revisioning Recovery: Films Uncovering the Roots of Disaster,” a limited-time documentary and discussion series for communities in North Carolina. 

“Revisioning Recovery” features a collection of five short films that tell environmental disaster recovery stories and examine historical inequities that worsen when disasters hit. Sponsored by North Carolina Humanities, these free events will also include interactive, post-screening discussions. The first screening event will take place on Feb. 17, hosted by Alamance Community College, with upcoming events happening in Alleghany, Macon, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Wake and Watauga counties. For a list of locations and dates, visit workingfilms.org or nchumanities.org.

The films featured include “Robeson Rises,” directed by Michael Pogoloff; “Razing Liberty Square (work-in-progress),” directed by Katja Esson; “The Right to Be Rescued,” directed by Jordan Melograna; and “Rooted in Rights: The Sacrifice Zone,” directed by Julie Winokur; and a sneak peek of “We Still Here,” directed by Eli Jacobs Fantauzzi. You can learn more about these films at www.workingfilms.org/revisioning-recovery. Communities across North Carolina, and the United States, have faced increasing threats from climate disasters including hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and tornadoes which leave them hoping to recover before the next climate event occurs. Equitable disaster preparedness and recovery are important, especially in communities where preparation and recovery efforts have historically experienced inequities. Revisioning Recovery examines and explores the issue of how preparedness and recovery can become more inclusive and allow everyone to thrive .

