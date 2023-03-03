Hot Glass Cold Beer will be held March 9, at 5:30 p.m., at Starworks, in Star. This is a unique and fun evening, generating community and support for the Starworks studios and creative programs. Featured glass artist, Leckie Gassman, and the Starworks glass team will push the limits of hot glass with their skills and strength to put on a spectacular and fiery show, suitable for all ages. General admission is $5 per person; children under 12 are admitted free.
Locally brewed beers and specialty wines will be available for purchase in the glass studio while patrons enjoy the fiery demonstration. Large selection of collectable handmade glasses and ceramic mugs are for sale through School House Gallery at Starworks, and can be filled with patron’s choice of refreshments. Additional hot and cold beverages are available in the Starworks Café and Taproom. Patrons must be 21 or older with a valid ID to purchase adult beverages. The Higgins and Son BBQ food truck will be onsite to serve up delicious and savory bites during the evening. Live music in the Starworks Café will be performed by Trip Rogers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Purchase tickets in advance at StarworksNC.org or call (910)428-9001. Starworks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located at 100 Russell Drive, in
Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
