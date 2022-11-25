Thousands of handblown glass ornaments in a large variety of shapes, styles and colors will be available at the STARworks glass holiday ornament sale, which runs Dec. 3 – 20, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online sales begin Monday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m., at www.starworksnc.org.
Ornaments and other holiday-themed glass decorations are carefully handcrafted by STARworks glass artists, interns and resident artists. In addition to the classic ball ornaments, shop for hanging stars, pendants, icicles, candy canes, birds and more tree trimmings. There will also be a wide variety of angels, snow-people and tree sculptures. STARworks glassblowers will present a special Signature Series of limited run, original glass creations.
Advance reservations for timed entry are required to shop in-person on Saturday, Dec. 3. Reserve your spot by calling (910) 4278-9001 or online at www.starworksnc.org. Reservations are not required to visit after Dec. 3.
The Starworks Café and Taproom will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving hot and cold coffee drinks, smoothies, and other refreshments like locally made pastries, soups, sandwiches and more. Live music in the Starworks Café will be performed by John Emil, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Starworks is a nonprofit organization promoting creative community by advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive, in Star, just off N.C. 73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
