Firefest, a two-day festival celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art, will be aglow with fire and family-friendly fun at Starworks, in Star, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.
The event schedule includes demonstrations, workshops and open studios in ceramics, glass and metal, a Starworks documentary screening by Rhinoleap Productions, bonfires, live music and a selection of food trucks. Guest artists will present work for exhibition and sale, host artist talks and participate in incredible festival finale events involving lots of fire.
Featured ceramic artist Ashwini Bhat will create on-site a massive ceramic sculpture that will be fired outside at Starworks, in a specially designed petal kiln. Saturday evening, the fire sculpture will be revealed when it reaches peak temperature and is still blazing. Bhat is an artist living and working in California, originally from South India. She is widely known for her sculptural and transformative, multi-media installation works that explore the intersections between body and nature, self and other.
Featured glass artist Kazuki Takizawa, a Japanese artist who lives and works in Los Angeles, will perform hot glass demonstrations and exhibit his art during Firefest. Takizawa uses glass as a means to explore his inner reality and destigmatize mental illness, as an artist living with bipolar disorder. He crafts elaborate vessels and installations, rooted in dialogue around mental health awareness, and aims to offer inclusive spaces and initiate conversations for awareness and suicide prevention.
Featured metal artist Kevin Vanek is the foundry director and professor of metal arts at UNC Greensboro. He will present work for gallery exhibition, discuss slides during his artist talk and demonstrate during the iron pour on Saturday evening. His work offers the viewer an emotional connection through human and machinery forms that distill the struggles inherent within modern society.
Special guest artist Tara Thacker is a ceramic artist creating large-scale wall sculptures. She works primarily in porcelain, hand crafting thousands of components. Thacker combines the individual pieces to create an effect of fluidity and a softness that challenges assumptions about the material. She will present her work through demonstration and an artist talk during the weekend event.
Special guest artist Phillip Harrison is a metal artist and designer, producing fine art and architectural sculpture. He is a private consultant for industrial manufacturing and architecture. Harrison owns Penumbra Designs, producing a variety of works from holographic media, cast metals, composites for aviation and decorative forgings. He will present his work during an artist talk and offer a forging demonstration during Firefest.
Daily admission is $7. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Hands-on workshops are an additional cost.
Firefest 2023 is sponsored by Hollers and Atkinson Real Estate and Business Law, Discover Uwharrie, Duke Energy, Uwharrie Bank, Colonial Gas, First Bank, Sandhills Pride, Saputo and Bunce Buildings. Special thanks to D.H. Griffin, Heritage Moulding Corporation and Charlotte Pipe & Foundry. Starworks is funded in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Windgate Foundation.
Starworks is a 501(c)(3) artist centered nonprofit organization, focused on providing outstanding opportunities for the world’s best artists to make the world’s best art. Starworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
