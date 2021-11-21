STARworks

Some of the treats available from STARworks

Thousands of handblown glass ornaments in a variety of shapes and colors will be available at the STARworks Holiday Ornament Sale, Dec. 4-18, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online sales begin Dec. 6 at www.STARworksNC.org.

Ornaments and other holiday themed glass decorations are handcrafted by STARworks artists, interns and resident artists. In addition to the familiar ball ornaments, STARworks glassblowers have brought back the popular star ornaments, candy canes, icicles, birds and pendant ornaments for this holiday season. There will also be a large variety of angel, snowman and tree sculptures.

Reservations are required to visit Saturdays. STARworks recommends people arrive as close as possible to their scheduled visit time. Saturday visits must be scheduled in advance via the STARworks website or by calling (910) 428-9001. Reservations are not required to visit during the week.

Masks are mandatory and must be worn properly inside the STARworks building. The STARworks Cafe and Taproom will open at 9 a.m., with coffee drinks, smoothies, pastries, soups, sandwiches and more.

STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.

STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73-74 in northern Montgomery County.

