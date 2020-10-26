STARworks will hold a virtual Firefest Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Streaming videos of artist talks, live demonstrations and fiery finale events can be viewed from the STARworks YouTube Channel or Facebook page.
Firefest is a two-day celebration of art created with fire that is held every year at STARworks. Guest artists are invited to demonstrate, hold lectures and create sculpture. Traditionally, the public is invited to watch, take classes and meet the artists. This year, in an effort to keep everyone safe and still engage the community with artwork and artists of the highest caliber, Firefest is going virtual.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, viewers can tune in to the STARworks YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/NCcentralpark or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/STARworksNC to watch videos. Content will include ceramic, glassblowing and metal demonstrations, artist talks and fiery finales in ceramic, glass and metal art. All videos are free to watch and suitable for all ages.
Guest artists include glass artists Julia and Robin Rogers, Nancy Callan, Therman Statom and David Walters, ceramic artists Eric Serritella, Hitomi Shibata, Valerie Zimany, Kate Waltman, Mark Skudlarek and Michael Sherrill, and metal artists Elizabeth Brim, Mac Metz and Joseph Bigley. More information and a complete schedule of events can be found at www.STARworksNC.org/firefest.
Firefest sponsors include the N.C. Arts Council, FirstHealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital, Uwharrie Bank and Windgate Foundation.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
