The STARworks Holiday Ornament Sale begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, with online sales at www.STARworksNC.org.
Scheduled visits to shop in person are available Monday through Saturday, from Dec. 5-19. Ornaments are handcrafted by STARworks artists, interns and resident artists, and come in all sizes, shapes and colors. There are more than 2,500 ornaments to choose from.
In addition to the familiar ball ornaments, STARworks glassblowers have brought back the popular star ornaments, candy canes, icicles, birds and pendant ornaments for this holiday season. There will also be a large variety of angel, snowman and tree sculptures.
There are no advanced or reserved sales (with the exception of STARworks Contributors). STARworks is a nonprofit organization and contributors make donations of $23 per month or $250 per year in order to be able to shop early at all the STARworks fundraising sales events, like the ornament sale and the Pumpkin Patch.
Prices for icicle ornaments start $10, candy cane ornaments start at $15 and ball ornaments start at $22. Payment options include cash, check or credit cards.
STARworks recommends people arrive as close as possible to their scheduled visit time. Visits must be scheduled in advance via the STARworks website or by calling (910) 428-9001. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Masks are required and must be worn properly inside the STARworks building.
The STARworks Cafe and Taproom will open at 9 a.m., with coffee drinks, smoothies, pastries, soups, sandwiches and more.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
