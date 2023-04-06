Enjoy a unique and fun evening, generating community and support for the Starworks studios and creative programs at Hot Glass Cold Beer on Thursday, April 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featured glass artist Janey Hollis and the Starworks Glass team will push the limits of hot glass with their skills and strength to put on a spectacular and fiery show, suitable for all ages.
General admission is $5 per person; children under 12 free.
Hollis is an emerging artist from Birmingham, Ala. She discovered a passion for glass while studying art history at Tulane University, and has furthered her skills in hot glass, neon and lampworking through multiple courses at Penland School of Craft, most recently being awarded the Christy Wright Scholarship for Glass. Hollis has studied with notable artists such as Karen Willenbrink and Jasen Johnsen, Jen Elek and Jeremy Bert, as well as Janis Miltenberger. She is influenced heavily by art history, often juxtaposing classical and modern motifs through form and surface design. She is excited to share her love of glass and design with the Starworks community and continue developing her unique style.
Locally brewed beers and specialty wines will be available for purchase in the Glass Studio while patrons enjoy the fiery demonstration. A large selection of collectable handmade glasses and ceramic mugs are for sale through School House Gallery at Starworks, and can be filled with patron’s choice of refreshments. Additional hot and cold beverages are available in the Starworks Café and Taproom. Patrons must be 21 or older with a valid ID to purchase adult beverages. The Gyro City food truck will be onsite to serve up delicious and savory bites during the evening. Live music in the Starworks Café will be performed by Wake Moody, 7 to 9 p.m.
