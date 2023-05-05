Hot Glass Cold Beer will be held May 11, 5:30 p.m. This is a unique and fun evening, generating community and support for the Starworks studios and creative programs, in Star. This will be the last Hot Glass Cold Beer event until September 2023.
Featured glass artist Megan Lange and the Starworks Glass team will push the limits of hot glass with their skills and strength to put on a spectacular and fiery show, suitable for all ages. General admission to Hot Glass Cold Beer is $5 per person; children under 12 free.
Higgins and Son Barbecue food truck will be onsite to serve up delicious and savory bites during the evening. Enjoy live music in the Starworks Café performed by Emily Musolino will be 7 to 9 p.m., no cover; all ages.
An avid hugger and animal lover, Lange grew up in small-town Ohio with an appreciation of nature, family, and the arts. Lange started blowing glass at Ball State University where she earned a BFA in both glass and ceramics. She then had the privilege of gaining experience at the Chrysler Museum of Art, Penland School of Craft, Pittsburgh Center for Glass and the Toledo Museum of Art. Lange has won multiple awards such as the AACG Visionary Scholarship and has exhibited in shows at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, VA and in Wroclaw, Poland. Her artistic practice draws inspiration from nature, interaction between light and glass, and the connection between vessels and the human form.
More information at Instagram @meglangestudios or Facebook Meg Lange Studios.
Locally brewed beers and specialty wines will be available for purchase in the Glass Studio while patrons enjoy the fiery demonstration. Large selection of collectable handmade glasses and ceramic mugs are for sale through School House Gallery at Starworks, and can be filled with patron’s choice of refreshments. Additional hot and cold beverages are available in the Starworks Café & Taproom. Patrons must be 21 or older with a valid ID to purchase adult beverages.
