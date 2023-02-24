Glassfest will be held Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Starworks Glass, featuring the release its newest line of glass products, plus a guest artist exhibition. Guests will be able to shop for a variety of functional, culinary and decorative glass items, handmade in a myriad of colors. Admission is free.
Proceeds from Glassfest help to fund the Starworks Glass programs. Starworks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on developing quality art programming, that grows community and creates opportunities for artists worldwide.
Guest artists Sarah Band, Courtney Dodd, Nick Fruin, Leckie Gassman, Joe Grant, Joe Hobbs, Janey Hollis, Megan Lange and Thoryn Ziemba will have items available for immediate purchase. Artists will perform fiery feats during their hot glass demonstrations, starting on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge for attending the event or demonstrations.
Gyro City food truck will be on-site, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve up delicious and savory bites during the event. Live music will be performed by Rod Brady, in the Starworks Café from 7 to 9 p.m., with no cover charge, for all ages.
School House Gallery doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Items remaining from the event will be made available for purchase in the gallery during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information visit www.StarworksNC.org or call (910) 428-9001. Starworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off U.S. 73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
