STARworks has extended its annual Glass Pumpkin Patch to run from Oct. 3-31 to accommodate everyone while following guidelines for limited occupancy. The pumpkin patch will also go online this year, beginning Oct. 3.
More than 3,000 glass pumpkins in all sizes, shapes and colors will be on display and available for purchase online and in the STARworks Gallery Oct. 3-31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the first time of year the popular glass pumpkins are available to the public.
In order to follow guidelines for limited occupancy, those who would like to shop in person must reserve tickets for designated time slots. Tickets are free and can be found at www.STARworksNC.org.
Walk-ins will not be allowed. Masks are required at all times inside the STARworks building and must be worn properly. The Pumpkin Patch will be extended throughout the month of October to accommodate everyone interested in visiting.
Pumpkins will also be available online. More than 1,400 pumpkins will be available online on the STARworks website. Online shoppers may schedule a time to pick up their purchases or have them shipped.
The Glass Pumpkin Patch is STARworks’ most popular fundraising event. Each pumpkin is a unique work of art, handblown by STARworks Glass artists and interns. STARworks glassblowers begin making pumpkins early in the year to guarantee a large selection of pumpkins. Proceeds from the event help fund STARworks programs, including K-12 educational programs.
Pumpkins cannot be reserved and will not be available for purchase before the Pumpkin Patch in order to guarantee the largest selection possible for the event. STARworks supporters who donate at a certain level are the only people allowed to shop early.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
