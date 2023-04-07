Artists Ryan Osborne and Tara Thacker speak to fine arts students and other guests at the opening reception of the 'Starwoks at Sandhills' exhibit on Thursday, April 6, at the Jeanne Hastings Art Gallery at Sandhills Community College.
A new exhibit at the Jeanne Hastings Art Gallery at Sandhills Community College features the works of two ceramic artists affiliated with Starworks, a public access, nonprofit glass studio in Montgomery County that offers classes, workshops and resident artist programs.
An opening reception was held Thursday, April 6, for "Starworks at Sandhills." The exhibit will remain on display through April 27, housed in the Katharine L. Boyd Library. Admission is free and the gallery is open during library hours.
Guest artist Ryan Osborne explains the majority of his sculptures are made through working intuitively with material to convey a heightened sense of balance and tension within each piece. Most of his displayed work are abstract with zoomorphic or human elements.
“I usually have a general idea of what I am looking for in each sculpture, but I tend to work quickly and make deliberate decisions based on the movement and physical response from the clay,” Osborne says.
He adds that he is fascinated by the range of possibilities that result from atmospheric firings, which are derived from wood, salt and soda kilns, as well as the range of colors achieved from raku kilns and post-fire reduction.
“The results achieved from the wood firing process are unpredictable, but you can encourage certain things to happen based on how it is stacked in the kiln, or with the use of slips, glazes or wadding. The relatively unpredictable nature of wood firing, combined with the flow of air, fire and ash is a great complement to my work,” he says.
Guest artist Tara Thacker notes that the heart of her artwork is a love of materiality and an ongoing fascination with the process of transformation. Four of her displayed pieces take inspiration from the avian world — in particular, the wing structure of birds — relying on themes of repetition and layers.
“I am absorbed in a labor-intensive creative process bordering on obsessive,” she says. “Each individual part is unique and serves as an architectural component which I combine in various ways to discover how they behave visually.”
Clay is her material of choice, she adds, not only for its tactile beauty and malleability, but also for the technical and historical challenges that come with it.
“It is my intention to make works that you don’t immediately associate as being ceramic. The works often appear soft or to be made of fabric rather than the hard-fired surface that they are.”
Sandhills Community College is located at 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines. For more information about the Jeanne Hastings Art Gallery, visit sandhills.edu/library/woods_hastings.
