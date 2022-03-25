The small town of Star will be aglow with fiery fun during Firefest at STARworks, Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Firefest is a two-day festival celebrating the role of fire in the creation of art.
The event includes blazing finales, demonstrations in clay, glass and metal, artist talks, live music, food trucks and a beer garden, and the opportunity for attendees to get their hands dirty. Guest artists have been invited to create sculptures, present their work during artist talks and participate in finale events involving fire.
Firefest attendees can try working with hot glass, metal and clay during STARworks Open Studios on Friday evening. More in-depth workshops in each medium will be offered Saturday.
New for Firefest this year is a dance performance. STARworks with Rhinoleap Productions presents “Love is Alive,” a dance duet performed by Allison Kauffman and Patrick Osteen. This dance takes place Friday at 5 p.m, and Saturday at 2:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m.
Featured ceramic artist Ibrahim Said created a large sculpture at STARworks in March 2022 that will be fired during the festival and revealed when it has reached peak temperature and is still aflame during the Saturday night finale. Said, is a ceramic artist from the Fustat area of Cairo, Egypt, who currently lives and works in Greensboro. He is inspired by the strong lines and bold shapes of ancient Egyptian works. Ibrahim holds a Diploma of Technical School, Cairo.
Featured glass artist Nate Watson will lead an exciting glassblowing demonstration for the Saturday night finale. Watson resides in San Francisco as a visual artist, educator and executive director of the Bay Area arts nonprofit, Public Glass. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from Centre College before pursuing his graduate degree from California College of Arts. Watson is currently faculty at the California College of the Art and is known for his artwork that addresses complex social issues.
Featured metal artist Phillip Harrison will lead the iron pour during the finale with the help of guest artists Julia and Robin Rogers, filling molds created by artists and scratch molds created by Firefest attendees. Harrison is a Chicago-born metal artist, and director and founder of The Global Diaspora Community Sculpture Project. He attended the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin for chemistry and material science and Lake Forest College and L’Atellieer des Batissures Medievaux in Aix-en Provence, France for art.
Special guest artists include delegates from Western North Carolina Sculpture Center, Julia and Robin Rogers, and Eric Serritella. Western North Carolina Sculpture Center is an organization dedicated to connecting people and enriching the community through exhibitions, and educational programming. Julia and Robin Rogers are a glassblowing couple known for their collaborative artwork that uses both traditional and unconventional glassblowing techniques. Eric Serritella is an internationally exhibiting ceramic trompe l’oeil artist specializing in handcarved sculptures transforming clay into birch, charred and weathered logs.
Other Firefest activities include an art sale and exhibition, live music by The Radio and a sculpture bonfire. Finale events, slide shows, demonstrations, live entertainment and observing artists at work are all included in the price of admission.
Daily admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Workshops will be additional costs. More information and a complete schedule of events can be found at www.STARworksNC.org.
STARworks is seeking volunteers for Firefest to help with check-in, gallery sales, answering questions, monitoring the entrance and directing attendees. Volunteers who work three hours will receive coupons to redeem at the STARworks Café and Taproom. Those interested in volunteering should contact Mary Holmes by emailing mary@starworksnc.org or calling (910) 428-9001.
Firefest is sponsored in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the town of Star, Duke Energy, First Bank, Uwharrie Bank, Discover Uwharrie, E and J Customs, Sandhills Pride, Insurance Associates of the Triad, Wilhoit Group Real Estate Firm and Sandy Ridge Memory Care and Assisted Living.
STARworks is a project of Central Park NC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the economy of the region by focusing on the sustainable use of our natural and cultural resources.
STARworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County. For more information, visit www.STARworksNC.org, call (910) 428-9001 or email contact@starworksnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.