Standup comedian and panelist and writer from Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld” Joe DeVito is bringing his unique brand of humor to Owens Auditorium at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) for one performance only on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 pm.
“He’s a regular on the most-watched show on late night television, and we’re glad he’ll be here in the Sandhills in person as part of BPAC’s new mainstage series,” says Morgan Sills, BPAC’s new Executive Director. “When I first started working on the programming for the series’ inaugural season, I knew comedy had to be part of it. We all could use a good laugh, now more than ever.”
With a career spanning over two decades, Joe DeVito has honed his craft and perfected his timing to become one of the most sought-after comedians in the business. Known for his sharp wit and ability to find the funny in everyday situations, he’s logged over 150 television appearances, including including Comedy Central, The Late Late Show (CBS), and Last Comic Standing (NBC). His Dry Bar Comedy special has over 8 million views.
His comedy blends observational humor, storytelling, and satire. Whether he's poking fun at pop culture, politics, or the quirks of human behavior, DeVito always delivers a performance that leaves people laughing. “Most of all you want people to have a great time,” says Sills, “and Joe definitely delivers that. His work is relatable and smart.”
BPAC’s mainstage series continues with legendary singing group The Four Freshmen on March 3 and Tony Award winning, Emmy and Grammy nominated Broadway leading lady Kelli O’Hara in concert March 18.
Tickets for DeVito’s show start at just $25. “Standup comedy is always a great choice for date night, and our premium seats are almost sold out,” says Sills. Tickets for the performance may be purchased online at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com. Concessions will be available at the performance, including beer and wine, soda, and snacks.
