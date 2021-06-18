Nancy H. Eaton presented her piano students in a recital on Sunday, May 23, at Carthage United Methodist Church.
“It was my first-ever masked, socially-distanced and sanitized recital,” she says. “In spite of over a year of virtual piano lessons, the students continued to make great progress and performed one or two solos.”
Following the program several students received special recognition: Allie Wicker was the recipient of a Barnes-Travis Scholarship given by the Arts Council of Moore County; two students, Laura Caviness and Riley Wicker,— for having taken for 10 or more years; and six students, Maggie Bowman, Mikayla Riley, Lauren Stroder, Silas Stromko, Virginia Upton and Allie Wicker,— or having taken for five or more years.
Other students performing included Audrey Harris, Alex and Raegan Ruemmler, and Lila and Sophia Upton.
Eight additional students who did not perform for various reasons included Ginny Buie, Katie Chisholm, Katherine Hardin, Sophia and Jared Kline (now living in Kentucky and continuing lessons virtually), Barbara Leoncini, Teri McGrady and Olivia Wesner.
Each student received fun music of their choosing and a certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.