It is a record year for Christmas For Moore, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving its Moore County neighbors in need at Christmas time. After hosting three in-person registrations in Carthage, Robbins and Southern Pines, along with mail-in and online registrations continuing through Nov. 15, the group has topped its 2021 registration, exceeding more than 1,600 program participants.
Due to the higher number of registrations, the group finds itself in need of sponsors for 500 program participants this Christmas.
“Christmas For Moore has always been able to serve all who’ve registered each year since 2015, and we need our Moore County community’s help again this year to make this season a bit brighter for those in need,” said Kim Daly, a board member and sponsor herself of the Christmas For Moore program.
Christmas For Moore allows sponsors to sign up directly on their website. Each sponsor decides on the number of participants to sponsor and then is matched with qualified program participants through the nonprofit. Sponsors agree to purchase gifts of clothing, household items, toys or food on the participants’ wish list. Sponsors for the Christmas For Moore program include area churches, civic groups, individuals, and local businesses, big and small.
“We love participating,’’ said Karen Sullivan, owner of Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain and Memory Clinic, whose practice has sponsored a family for the past five years. “Christmas For Moore is an excellent choice for us as a local business, because we know the entire amount donated goes directly to area families in need. The support stays here in Moore County.”
Christmas For Moore formed in 2015 from a group of volunteers with an initial goal of filling the gap left by the Empty Stocking Fund by offering a systematic way to register families in need at Christmas time and match these families with area sponsors.
“So many residents of Moore County are struggling to provide the basic needs for their families,” adds Daly. “It’s the generosity of our community, like Dr. Sullivan, acting as sponsors and donors who make the Christmas For Moore mission possible, and we need your help to match these remaining 500 program participants and lend a hand up this Christmas.”
For more information on becoming a Christmas for Moore sponsor or volunteer, call (910) 477-3355, email info@christmas4moore.org or visit www.Christmas4Moore.org. To assist with a donation, checks may be mailed to Christmas For Moore, P.O. Box 3962, Pinehurst, NC 28374. All donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.