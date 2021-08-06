Preparations are already under way for the 2022 Painted Ponies Art Walk and Auction.
“Be a part of the excitement as a sponsor or lend your creativity as an artist,” says a spokesman.
The Painted Ponies have become a “must see” for people throughout the region. Over the past two years, this annual public art display has captivated visitors as they have shopped, dined and strolled through Southern Pines.
“A huge thank you to our 2021 sponsors, artists and donors as the Painted Ponies Art Walk and Auction raised a total of $114,000 for the Carolina Horse Park, bringing in $87,000 through the auction and $27,000 through the Fund a Potty campaign,” says the spokesman.
Anyone wishing to be a part of the Art Walk and Auction as a sponsor or an artist should contact Shannon Habenicht at Shannon@carolinahorsepark.com for details. Sponsorships include numerous benefits with options for every budget.
