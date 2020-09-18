Rendition Records will be playing the blues, on vinyl, at the Poplar Knight Spot, 114 Knight St., in downtown Aberdeen, Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. The curated set will begin with Lightning Hopkins.
“Bring your ears, and a mask,” says a spokesman.
