Ice cream is to July what gingerbread men (and women — mustn’t forget the ladies) are to December.
Flavors range from luscious to laughable, now inscrutable as in alcoholic ice cream. Haagen-Dazs makes it, but Lowes Foods carries several other brands — in a separate freezer, to remind shoppers this isn’t for kiddies. Of course, eventually the worst will happen.
Really, who needs a buzz that badly?
Other strange bedfellows: Bud Lite Seltzer Lemonade and other flavors, which beg the question: Does it taste like beer? Seltzer? Lemonade?
Also in the Gone Too Far column: Cauliflower has graduated from pizza crust to crackers. From the Ground Up and other brands.
Like everything else, pet food prices are rising, which means the smart way is jumbo sizes — not fun, lugging 25-pound bags or a case of cans or a ton of litter to the car and into the house. Instead, calculate how much you use and shop sites like Chewy for discounts and free auto delivery, which brings it to your door, where teenage sons or grandsons come in handy.
I’ve been sleuthing good bagels for years, finding only mushy, puffy, slightly sweet circles of preservative-laced dough. A good bagel has a shiny, hard crust and seriously chewy interior. Closest to a proper New York bagel between here and Bruegger’s in Chapel Hill came from the Lidl in-store bakery, in Sanford. I gave up. Then, I recently tried the store-baked ones at Lowes Foods, a solid B-minus. Also at Lowes, egg-and-onion brat rolls which elevate the lowly July 4th hot dog to something special, with room for fixings.
Still on the bread beat: Kids on vacation mean sandwiches galore. Best bread bargain anywhere: Aldi white and “wheat” 20-ounce loaves for 59 cents. Great toast, too. Added bonus — these loaves contain less sugar and fat than fancy “widepan” brands.
Have you noticed fewer food coupons in newspapers?
When Blue Apron initiated meal kits in 2012 I laughed at the price, currently $6 to $12 per meal. Surely a flash in the pan. Now, at least two dozen spin-offs are doing a lively business, spurred by the pandemic. I still swoon at the price, but smile at the progression. Freshly closes the circle with fully prepared heat-and-eat selections, approximately $11.50 per meal. Weren’t those once called TV-dinners, immortalized at the Smithsonian?
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
