In case you haven’t noticed, cooking oil prices are up a shocking 70 percent. This increase is blamed on a “shortfall’’(whatever that means) as well as weather, poor crops, transportation and, inevitably, labor issues related to, no surprise, COVID-19.
News reports suggest prices will “stabilize” by end of year, which usually means they will level off at a much higher price than before. Remember vanilla? Four years later, price still outta sight. Beef is up too, with the usual reason: high demand during grilling season. Have you seen the new beef-pork blend burger patties? And nobody’s giving away chicken any more, although it remains the most reasonable meat.
Veggie lasagna, anyone?
Speaking of vanilla … Breyers used to be king of vanilla-speck ice cream. A formula change several years ago stripped away the “ice cream” title, which the feds say must contain at least 10 percent milk fat. Now this “frozen dairy dessert” (also a non-dairy spin-off made with almond milk) has many competitors in the “flyspeck” category. I’m an Edy’s/Turkey Hill gal.
Still on the vanilla beat: While local peaches are sweet and dripping-ripe, cut up a few and drench in Greek vanilla yogurt. Try the supermarket house brands, just as good at a much better price.
Salsa is part sauce, part condiment. I put it on all sorts of things from a baked potato to steamed broccoli, cottage cheese, shrimp, grilled salmon, scrambled eggs, as a dip for homemade chicken nuggets. Cheaper brands are watery, “medium” ones too hot, expensive ones — expensive.
I found the perfect compromise, in a CAN: Harris Teeter brand Diced Tomato Fire Roasted Salsa ($1.39), shelved near the canned tomatoes, is thick with just enough bite. Stir a few spoonfuls into angel hair pasta, top with grated strong cheese for a quick crossover entree.
Another lucky find, proving bread needn’t cost a king’s ransom. Walmart in-store bakery makes a 12-inch whole wheat French baguette, an oxymoron since the French don’t make whole wheat baguettes. But this one is chewy, not crusty, with great flavor and nutritional benefits, at only a dollar. Perfect for sub sandwiches.
He who laughs last laughs best at Aldi’s Mama Cozzi brand Biscuit Crust Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Pizza with Country Gravy. I hear Nero tuning up his fiddle.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
