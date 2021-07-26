S’mores-lovers alert. Food prices are on the rise, but the graham cracker situation is tragic-comic.
For the longest time, store-brand crackers at Aldi and Walmart hovered under 90 cents a box, while Nabisco commanded a whopping $3.25 or more. They all taste the same to me.
Then, suddenly in July, the Walmart label jumped from 92 cents to $1.35. As of mid-July, Aldi held at 85 cents. I hope shoppers stick with the less expensive ones to create fun desserts that don’t need a campfire: Cover a cracker with chocolate chips and heat in microwave until chips melt. Spoon on vanilla Greek yogurt, vanilla ice cream or vanilla pudding. This one may require a spoon.
Speaking of graham crackers and pudding, for another economical dessert fill a ready-made graham cracker crust (starting at about a dollar) with instant chocolate pudding made with 1¾ cups milk. Top with whipped topping. Reduce calories by using sugar-free pudding mix, skim milk and “lite” topping.
Serious Southerners don’t mess around with their late-summer “tumater” sandwiches, except maybe for mayo — Hellmann’s or Duke’s — which has provoked friendly feuds. Thumbs down on mayo blends with silly names like Heinz Mayochup and Kranch … until now. Duke’s Bold and Creamy Cucumber Dill mayo does drippy-ripe tomatoes on squishy white bread justice. Not cheap, however. Look for coupons and BOGOs.
Sad but true: Kraft has teamed up with Leeuwen, a Brooklyn-based ice cream maker, to introduce Mac and Cheese ice cream. No news as to local availability. Lowe’s Foods already sells avocado. Speaking of ice cream, I’ve noticed an off flavor in several brands of vanilla. With pure vanilla prices remaining astronomical, I imagine artificial is being substituted. For a sensational (and easy) dessert, surround a small scoop of best-quality vanilla ice cream with velvety-ripe avocado slices; drizzle with warm chocolate sauce.
Odd couple product du jour: Serious Bean Co. Sweet-n-Sassy Dr. Pepper Baked Beans, available at Food Lion. Why not? Southern cooks have been making cake out of Coke and 7-Up for decades. Or, go rogue; add a cup of Coke or root beer to two cans baked beans (bacon or pork flavored). Mix well, pour into casserole and bake, uncovered, until most liquid has evaporated and crust forms on top. Serve at your next cook-out, with the burgers and dogs.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
