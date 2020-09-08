The Country Bookshop announces that Nicholas Sparks is making a stop in Southern Pines to sign books for customers Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 9 p.m.
“You can purchase a ticket for a specific time slot to attend a small, socially distanced gathering to get a photo taken with Nicholas Sparks,” says Kimberly Daniels Taw, general manager of the shop. “These events are more like ‘mini events,’ so that we can ensure our health and safety around gathering. Masks must be worn for entry.”
Each ticket comes with an autographed copy of “The Return” (books will not be personalized). Participants will get an autographed copy during their chosen time slot.
The event will be held around the corner from The Country Bookshop in the offices of The Pilot, at 145 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, making it easier to follow social distancing guidelines and rules since there is more space.
“If you cannot attend the event but would still like an autographed copy of ‘The Return,’ you can purchase that on our website using the link https://www.thecountrybookshop.biz/product/autographed-copy-nicholas-sparks-return,” says Taws. “ We can then hold your copy at the shop for pickup, mail it to you or deliver it locally.”
• The books will be signed prior to you coming through the signing line.
• The author will not be personalizing books.
• Attendees will be able to meet and greet from a socially distanced space of 6 to 7 feet A professional photographer will be present to take photos at no cost to attendees.
• We will be maintaining 6-foot social distancing while queuing to meet the author.
• Masks must be worn. We understand some may oppose wearing a mask or have health issues preventing them from wearing a mask; in that case, please consider curbside pickup the following week or having your book shipped instead. There will be no exceptions.
• The author will ONLY be signing copies of “The Return” purchased from The Country Bookshop. No additional books will be signed.
• As always, if you are not feeling well or have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you pickup your book another time or have it shipped.
A North Carolina resident, all of Sparks’ books have been New York Times best-sellers, and many have been made into films.
“We enjoyed having Nicholas Sparks in Southern Pines a few years ago and are overjoyed that he has chosen to autograph books for our Country Bookshop community,” says Taws.
Visit www.ticketmesandhills.com for tickets and to select your time slot.
