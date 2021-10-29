The Southern Pines Business Association (SPBA) announces the return of the Christmas parade in downtown Southern Pines on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., with lineups starting at 9:30 a.m.
“The Grand Marshal has always been viewed as an honor for the participant, and it is SPBA’s way of showing appreciation for an individual or sometimes a group for their commitment to the town, service to others, or the noteworthy impact they have on the community,” says a spokesman. “This year, we are thrilled to announce that the grand marshals will be nurses from FirstHealth of the Carolinas. These critical staff members have been on the front lines battling Covid first hand while keeping our family, friends and neighbors safe. We are grateful to have them at our local hospital for the support they have provided our community since last March.”
This parade is free to participate in for all local businesses and organizations. This is a great marketing and community relation tool as thousands of local families flock the streets of downtown Southern Pines every year for this popular parade. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 28. For more information about the parade or to complete an application, visit www.southernpines.biz/christmas-parade or email Michael White at mwhite@interestoninterest.com.
