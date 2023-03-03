The historic railroad depot, now the Southern Pines Welcome Center and Amtrak station, and former SS Thomas Hardware store, now the Sunrise Theater, have stood for over a century on the downtown 200 block of North West Broad Street.
COURTESY OF THE MOORE COUNTY HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION/DALE MOEGLING
Was Southern Pines always the way it is today? Pretty much so, with the exception of sand roads and wild pigs running around in the yards and downtown.
The Moore County Historical Association will host a new exhibit, “Southern Pines Then and Now,” featuring photographs taken 100 years ago side by side with photographs of the same areas today. Thanks to the town’s preservation efforts, you will be amazed at the number of structures that are still here and thriving.
“Southern Pines, Then and Now” opens Tuesday, March 7, and will remain on display all year, in celebration of the founding of the town of Southern Pines on March 7, 1887. The exhibit is located at the Southern Pines Water Department, 180 SW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, next to the post office. The public is welcome to visit weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“From its early days of resort hotels to the modern community center it represents today, downtown Southern Pines has maintained a reputation as a desirable destination,” says Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “While its historic structures and pedestrian scale set the stage for an enjoyable experience, it’s truly the people that make it special. The town overall benefits greatly from the efforts of numerous organizations and nonprofits, none of which could exist and thrive in such a relatively small place without a population of civic-minded and committed individuals.”
One photo of special importance is a 1920 photograph of the Boyd family and hunt passing by the Shaw House — an beautiful example that it is more than than just the structures, but the organizations and especially the equestrian community that still thrives and is an essence of the town.
The Moore County Historical Association was established in 1946, to save the Shaw House from demolition. Today, the organization maintains five historic homes and two notable cemeteries. The association recognizes its obligation to bring a sense of place and belonging to all citizens of Moore County. The vintage photographs in the exhibit are from the Historical Association’s archives. These archives now host over 5,000 photos with thousands in storage to catalog. The current photographs included in the exhibit were taken by one of the Association’s board members, Dale Moegling, who is a professional photographer.
The museum display cases were built in 1997 by the town of Southern Pines and the Moore County Historical Association in what was then the Southern Pines Library. The purpose of the project was for the displays to present the history of Southern Pines and surrounding towns.
“The continued success of downtown Southern Pines is a great example of public/private partnerships and investments. While the town has facilitated the existence of the gem that we all enjoy today via creation of parking and pedestrian facilities, the burying of utility lines and, ultimately, the creation of a Historic District and oversight commission on April 11, 1995, it’s the investments and care taken by predominately local building and business owners that sets the downtown apart from so many others that struggle throughout the state,” Parsons adds. “Entrepreneurship and community spirit have been alive and well in Southern Pines for over a century.”
For more information about the exhibit and other historic sites, visit the Moore County Historical Association webpage moorehistory.com.
