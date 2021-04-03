Southern Pines Sprucing Up Award 2021
Nominations for the 2021 Sprucing Up Southern Pines annual award will be accepted through June 15.
This award recognizes businesses and residential property owners who have improved or enhanced the appearance of their property in the past year. Properties may be located within the town of Southern Pines or in the extraterritorial jurisdictions beyond the town limits.
Owners may nominate their own properties and, in addition, anyone may nominate work that has improved and added to the beauty of the community.
Improvements may include renovations, landscape enhancement, restorations and new structures. Commercial, industrial and residential sites are available for recognition.
Winners will be selected by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, which is a volunteer board appointed by the town council. Winners will be notified in July and will be publicly recognized at the July 13 town council meeting. Each winner will receive a temporary property sign for display and will receive a certificate of recognition.
Sprucing Up Southern Pines eligibility rules and all guidelines may be found on the town of Southern Pines website at www.southernpines.net. Or search for Southern Pines Appearance Commission and find the nomination form there.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission still has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join. Contact the Southern Pines Administration Office at (910) 692-7021 for more information and an application.
