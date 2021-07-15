The Southern Pines Rotary Club recently met to award scholarships to recent graduates of Pinecrest High School.
In previous years the club was able to award two $2,500 scholarships. This year, through a generous donation from The Forest at Duke, four scholarships were awarded.
Abby Marcus was awarded a 2021 Southern Pines Rotary Club Charitable Foundation Scholarship. Marcus will be attending UNC-Asheville in the fall. She has been involved with music, speech and debate. She worked as a teacher’s assistant teaching dance to young children. She has volunteered with Meals on Wheels and The Nature Conservancy, in addition to involvement with candidates for office as part of her activities outside of the classroom.
Elizabeth Snotherly was awarded a 2021 Southern Pines Rotary Club Charitable Foundation Scholarship. Snotherly intends to study at Western Carolina University. She participated in lacrosse and robotics while at Pinecrest, and also helped found the Young Conservatives Club. A member of the National Honor Society, she placed third in the Rotary District 7690 Speech Contest in 2018. Snotherly is involved with the welcoming committee at Grace Church, and is currently employed at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Mia Menchion was awarded a 2021 Southern Pines Rotary Club Charitable Foundation Scholarship. Menchion will continue her academic pursuits at UNC-Charlotte. She has been heavily involved with the SAVE/SADD organization at Pinecrest, and is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. A member of the Chamber Ensemble, Menchion has volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and Tambra Place. She is proficient in the Japanese language, and aspires to utilize these skills as she develops her ultimate career path.
Jillian Richmond received the 2021 Rotary Club of Southern Pines C. Michael Haney Memorial Scholarship. Richmond intends to study at UNC-Chapel Hill. Graduating eightth in her class, she coaches youth soccer at the 305 Soccer Academy. She was a member of Key Club, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts and the Student Government Association. She served as a volunteer with the Salvation Army and the Northern Moore Resource Center.
The Southern Pines Rotary Club and Charitable Foundation consist of members representing many backgrounds and professions across the Sandhills. They are guided by core values of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity and leadership toward the ideals of truth, fairness, goodwill, and the benefit of all.
These annual scholarship awards are made via a competitive application process that includes both written elements and interviews of all candidates by a scholarship committee. Anyone interested in further information regarding the club, including potential membership, is invited to visit www.southernpinesrotary.org.
